CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to enjoy traditional flamenco dance, but with a twist — A. Periplum is a one-woman dance performance accompanied by live jazz music. In addition there is a film that will take you on a journey exploring the landscapes that shape who we are. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns more. Click here for more information.
Kenny steps into the world of flamenco dance with a jazzy twist
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now