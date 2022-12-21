CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There is a Winter Blitz Festival happening this holiday season at the Canton Hall of Fame Village. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and also gets an update on all of the progress that’s been made in the billion dollar transformation project. To learn more about the Winter Blitz Festival click here.
Kenny sleds through goal posts at Canton Hall of Fame stadium & explains how you can too
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
