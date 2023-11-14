SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Van Aken District to learn more about Small Business Saturday and Small Business Month. This special event not only helps tackle the holiday shopping list, but it supports the community at the same time and also offers great prizes to some lucky shoppers.
Kenny shines the spotlight on small business in the Van Aken District
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
