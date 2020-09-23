Kenny shines the spotlight on Cleveland artist Hector Vega

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is highlighting a variety of businesses and talented individuals who significantly impact the quality of life in Northeastern Ohio. Hector Vega is one of Cleveland’s most popular artists. Born in Puerto Rico, Hector says his signature style of bold colors and geometric patterns was influenced by his cultural heritage. Kenny spent the morning with Hector and learned more about his work and approach to art. To learn more about Hector Vega and his art click here.

