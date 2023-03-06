TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Restaurant Week 2023 runs March 6th – March 18th and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares some of the menus. This special week celebrates local independent restaurants. There are over 30 locally owned restaurants participating with prix fixe menus and the average price for a three course meal is approximately $39. To see the list of participating restaurants click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction