CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fresh Fest Cleveland is a unique festival that supports all kinds of artists and it takes place at Rid-All Urban Farm. Whether you are a visual artist, a music artist or a culinary artist — Fresh Fest Cleveland will be showcasing your talents as a way to lift up culture and the arts in Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares a preview of the event. Click here to learn more about Fresh Fest Cleveland.
Kenny gets a taste of what Fresh Fest Cleveland is all about
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
