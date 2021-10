NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW)-- The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie described the last moments between father and son during an interview with NBC News on Thursday.

Laundrie was the center of a manhunt after the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. The couple was on a summer road trip in their van. Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito, whose remains where found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.