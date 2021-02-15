Kenny reveals ‘secret ingredient’ to Chef Rocco Whelan & the challenge begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is putting some of Northeast Ohio’s top chefs to the test this week with a tasty challenge. Kicking the week off is Fahrenheit owner and chef Rocco Whelan. Kenny reveals a ‘secret ingredient’ to chef Rocco and challenges him to brainstorm a recipe, grocery shop, cook and then deliver the finished dish to the Fox 8 studio — all within a couple hours. The Fox 8 Morning Show anchor team gets the best part of this challenge as they get to taste test the final dish. How did Chef Rocco do under this intense culinary pressure? Check it out in the clips below.