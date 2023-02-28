CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has Spring and Summer camps for all ages — from youngsters to high school age students. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the museum learning about the offerings. Click here to be connected with all the different programs and camps offered by the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Kenny previews Spring & Summer Camps at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
