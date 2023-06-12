CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Over 300 dancers from all over the world are coming to Cleveland to perform at the Juventus Lithuanian Folk Dance Festival. The event takes place at Cleveland State University and the different dances that will be performed actually represent different regions of the country of Lithuania. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns more. Click here to learn more.
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
