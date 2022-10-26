CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a colorful, festive and meaningful way to honor the memory of those who have passed. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spends the morning at Cleveland Public Theatre learning more about the treasured holiday DÍA DE MUERTOS and the many ways Northeast Ohio families can take part. To learn more about this special day click here.
Kenny previews Cleveland’s colorful ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration
by: Kenny Crumpton
