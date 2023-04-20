CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Uncorked: An International Wine Experience is a weekend dedicated to wine lovers. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the event that features three days of education, tastings, pairings, live music, dinners and specialty courses led by Sommeliers and wine experts from around the world. Click here to learn more.
Kenny previews Cleveland Uncorked: An International Wine Experience
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
