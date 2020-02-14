Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Kenny plays ‘Cupid’ as he surprises FOX 8 anchors for Valentine’s Day

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's Valentine's Day and FOX 8's Kenny Crumpton decided to play cupid.

He spent the morning in studio bringing in surprises for each of our morning show anchors.

Kristi got a personalized keepsake box from Joann Fabric and Craft Store. Wayne received an assortment of accessories from Ambiance. Todd got new socks from Socks In A Box. Stefani got a chocolate, champagne and vanilla-scented candle from The Candle Studio in Pinecrest.

And they turned the tables on Kenny. He also got a surprise from one of his favorite restaurants, Guarino's in Little Italy

