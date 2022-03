CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland’s Renaissance Hotel invites guests to jump down the rabbit hole into a unique cocktail experience. ‘The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience‘ is a 90 minute journey into the magical world of Wonderland where immersive theatre meets cocktails. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton peeks into the rabbit hole to see what this unique experience is all about.

