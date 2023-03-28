CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is in the middle of a $150 million transformation which is expected to be completed next year. In the meantime, there are lots of exciting things happening at the popular museum for visitors to enjoy! Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with a very smart raven, a humongous seed, and a prehistoric dinosaur plus learned about new offerings in the planetarium and more.

