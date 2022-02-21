Kenny learns how ‘Soup 4 the Soul’ is strengthening local students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a chance to sample some delicious handcrafted soups and at the same time help support local students with education, summer camp, life skills and innovative programs. This year marks the 9th annual Soup 4 the Soul fundraiser. This year it will be a virtual drive-thru event. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton does some sampling as he learns more about SOS: Strengthening Our Students. Click here to learn more and get ticket information.
