Kenny kicks it with Madison High School Blue Streak Marching Band

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Madison High School Blue Streak Marching Band kicked off Fox 8’s 2021 Friday Night Touchdown season. Kenny Crumpton welcomed the 150 member marching band to the plaza at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Under the direction of Brett Tomko, the Madison High School Marching Band carries on a huge tradition, as many band members are 2nd generation members of the band. Madison is a traditional ‘show style’ marching band and it was great to hear them rock the plaza this Friday morning. Fox 8 is grateful to the Rock Hall for allowing us to host area high school bands at the iconic location.