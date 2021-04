CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has been visiting different Cleveland neighborhoods highlighting small businesses with the ‘Eat & Explore CLE’ initiative. The goal is to remind people that neighborhood restaurants and ‘mom and pop’ businesses need your support. This morning Kenny highlights unique spots Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. To learn more about Eat & Explore CLE program and the 17 neighborhoods that are a part of the program click here.

