Kenny invades Castle Noel’s Alien Vacation Mini Golf in Medina for Christmas in July

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — You probably know Castle Noel in Medina for their one-of-a-kind Christmas displays featuring authentic props from some of your favorite holiday movies.

But did you know the basement is all about the aliens? Alien Vacation Mini Golf features a course that glows in the dark and, with glasses, is three-dimensional.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by Monday morning to play a round of mini golf with owners Mark and Dana Klaus.

The popular museum is featuring special Christmas in July events throughout the month.

