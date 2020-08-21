Kenny hits the links at local golf center

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a place designed to help you take your golf game to the next level.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the Windmill Golf Center in Macedonia. They call themselves “Ohio’s Premiere Golf Club Fitters.”

Once you have the perfect clubs, you can try them out on the driving range, grass tees, or 27 hole short course.

