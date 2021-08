TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drugmaker Moderna says it has seen its COVID-19 vaccine's antibody levels decline over time and believes people who received two doses of it will need a booster shot before winter to protect against virus variants.

"We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals," the company said in its second-quarter earnings presentation Thursday.