1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Kenny hangs with boomerang champ (and viral sensation) as he prepares to defend his title

Kickin' It With Kenny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the U.S. Boomerang National Championship comes to Ashland, Ohio, next month, Canton-native Logan Broadbent will be there to defend his title.

Broadbent finished first at last year’s championship in Idaho.

He’s also been featured in a viral Dude Perfect video that has more than 90 million views on YouTube.

Broadbent spent Thursday morning at Edgewater Park in Cleveland with FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton. He showed off some of his skills and taught Kenny a few tricks, too.

Canton native goes viral with boomerang trick shot video

The 2020 U.S. Boomerang National Championships will be held Aug. 7 – 8 at Freer Field in Ashland.

More headlines from FOX8.com here:

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral