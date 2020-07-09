Kenny hangs with boomerang champ (and viral sensation) as he prepares to defend his title

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the U.S. Boomerang National Championship comes to Ashland, Ohio, next month, Canton-native Logan Broadbent will be there to defend his title.

Broadbent finished first at last year’s championship in Idaho.

He’s also been featured in a viral Dude Perfect video that has more than 90 million views on YouTube.

Broadbent spent Thursday morning at Edgewater Park in Cleveland with FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton. He showed off some of his skills and taught Kenny a few tricks, too.

The 2020 U.S. Boomerang National Championships will be held Aug. 7 – 8 at Freer Field in Ashland.

