KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks has a fun day planned for the upcoming Presidents’ Day holiday and it involves going back in time to learn about cool creatures that used to roam the land we live on today. It’s called Fun Day: Prehistoric Ohio and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has a preview. Click here to learn more.
Kenny goes back in time to Prehistoric Ohio
by: Kenny Crumpton
