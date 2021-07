CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The fourth annual Asian Lantern Festival will light up the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The popular event begins July 14 and runs through Sept. 5.

For the next three Wednesdays, the event is drive-thru and runs from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, it runs from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

This year’s event features 70 large-scale displays with more than 1,000 individual lanterns.

Learn more about the Asian Lantern Festival including ticket info, right here.