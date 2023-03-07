TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits USA Ninja Challenge in Twinsburg where young people are discovering their ‘inner ninja’ in a unique fitness program. USA Ninja Challenge is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 17. The facility is designed for kids and obstacles are broken down into age appropriate challenges.
Kenny gets motivated watching youngsters discover their ‘inner ninja’
by: Kenny Crumpton
