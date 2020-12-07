Kenny explores winter break camps for kids at Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center invites kids in kindergarten through 8th grade to put down their gadgets over holiday break and particpate in a hands-on interactive science camp. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put on his lab coat to preview what kids can experience at one of eight different themed camps. Kenny also learned how the Great Lakes Science Center has designed these camps with your child’s safety and health in mind during the pandemic. Click here for more information about the winter break camps at the Great Lakes Science Center.

