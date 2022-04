CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Lure of Motorcycling in Ohio has rolled into the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum. It’s the second installation in the popular ‘Year of the Motorcycle’ exhibit at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton could barely contain his excitement while checking out some of the coolest cycles from public and private collections from all over the world.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction