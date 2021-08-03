Kenny explores ‘Lindsey Family Play Space’ at Edgewater Park

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Lindsey Family Play Space at Edgewater Park is the largest of its kind in the Cleveland Metroparks. The recently opened park is already attracting kids of all ages and abilities. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the popular play space and explored the wide range of nature play opportunities offered at the beautiful lakefront location. Click here to learn more about Cleveland Metroparks Lindsey Family Play Space. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/news-press/2021/july-2021/cleveland-metroparks-opens-the-lindsey-family-play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral