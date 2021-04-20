Kenny explores Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Eat & Explore CLE has been encouraging folks to visit Cleveland neighborhoods all winter long in an effort to help small businesses survive the season and the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited many of the neighborhoods to highlight locally owned small shops and unique restaurants. Today Kenny showcases the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, a community where Hispanic, Mediterranean and Italian heritages come together to offer a vibrant mix of retail and dining. Click here to learn more about the Clark-Fulton Neighborhood Initiative and Eat & Explore CLE.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction