Kenny explores Class of 2020 exhibit at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There was no in-person Rock Hall induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 — but you can celebrate them with a new exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.
This year’s class includes Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers and more.
FOX-8’s Kenny Crumpton got a close-up look at the exhibit on Thursday morning.
