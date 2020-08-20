Kenny explores Class of 2020 exhibit at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There was no in-person Rock Hall induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 — but you can celebrate them with a new exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.

This year’s class includes Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers and more.

FOX-8’s Kenny Crumpton got a close-up look at the exhibit on Thursday morning.

