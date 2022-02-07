Kenny explores apartment complex that combines live, work and play

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new apartment complex in Cleveland is giving residents the chance to work and play where they live.

Electric Gardens is located between the Towpath Trail and W. 5th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

According to their website, apartments rent from $890 – $3630 per month. The building features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a coworking space, fitness facility, coffee and wine bar, two roof decks, and a boutique hotel for guests.

