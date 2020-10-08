Kenny explores amazing sculpture built from sticks — one of many ways to celebrate Fall at Holden Arboretum

Kirtland, OHIO (WJW) — The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland is a beautiful place to experience every season in Northeast Ohio, but Fall is especially colorful with the changing leaves. Holden also has many special activities this Fall including a Halloween Whodunnit for families, a Leaf Trail, and the critically acclaimed Tilt-a-Whirl Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited and was almost at a loss for words when he walked through the amazing Stickwork sculpture made entirely from willow branches. Click here to learn more about the Fall events happening at the Holden Arboretum.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction