Kenny explores amazing sculpture built from sticks — one of many ways to celebrate Fall at Holden Arboretum

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

Kirtland, OHIO (WJW) — The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland is a beautiful place to experience every season in Northeast Ohio, but Fall is especially colorful with the changing leaves. Holden also has many special activities this Fall including a Halloween Whodunnit for families, a Leaf Trail, and the critically acclaimed Tilt-a-Whirl Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited and was almost at a loss for words when he walked through the amazing Stickwork sculpture made entirely from willow branches. Click here to learn more about the Fall events happening at the Holden Arboretum.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral