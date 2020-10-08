Kenny explores amazing sculpture built from sticks — one of many ways to celebrate Fall at Holden Arboretum

Kirtland, OHIO (WJW) — The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland is a beautiful place to experience every season in Northeast Ohio, but Fall is especially colorful with the changing leaves. Holden also has many special activities this Fall including a Halloween Whodunnit for families, a Leaf Trail, and the critically acclaimed Tilt-a-Whirl Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited and was almost at a loss for words when he walked through the amazing Stickwork sculpture made entirely from willow branches. Click here to learn more about the Fall events happening at the Holden Arboretum.