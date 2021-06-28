Kenny explores Adventure Play at Jordan Creek Park

CONCORD, Ohio (WJW) — Adventure Play at Jordan Creek Park is a new family destination within the Lake Metroparks. Under a canopy of shade, Adventure Park offers a variety of activities designed for kids 7 years and older. The new activity area includes a zipline, slack line, lookout tower and climbing wall in addition to the 2 1/2 miles of trails and beautiful Jordan Creek. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explored all that Jordan Creek Park has to offer. Click here to learn more about the Lake Metroparks Adventure Play at Jordan Creek Park.