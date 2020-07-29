Kenny enjoys a lakefront concert from OPUS 216

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton loves showcasing local artists and musicians and he’s seen how many of these creative folks have re-created their craft during the pandemic. OPUS 216 is an ensemble of classically trained musicians who have been performing in very unique places during the COVID-19 situation. Front porches, back yards, parks, beaches — Kenny hung out with the talented group at Cleveland’s Edgewater park and learned how they can put on a concert for you just about anywhere.

