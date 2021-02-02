Kenny discovers why the pandemic is good time for dog training

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Elegant Ice Creations is hosting a wonderful wintertime event where you can drive through an ice sculpture garden and see over 35 incredible ice carvings on display. The event happens at night with the carvings lit up and the result will be magical. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with Olympic gold medal ice carver Aaron Costic and got an icy preview of what you can expect on this unique drive through experience. For ticket information about the Ice Sculpture Masters event click here.