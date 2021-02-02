Kenny discovers why the pandemic is good time for dog training

Kickin' It With Kenny
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Through The Leash Dog Behavior & Training is all about teaching dog owners how to better communicate with their companions. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learned how the pandemic is actually a great time and how your home is actually the perfect place to start ‘one on one dog training’. Click here to learn more about Through The Leash Dog Behavior & Training.

