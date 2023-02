CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Do you know what your love language is? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton tried to find his fellow Morning Show friends language with a variety of surprises that included family portraits, poetry, jewelry, sweets and comfort food.

To learn more about the artist Stina Aleah who created Kristi, Wayne and Stefani’s portraits click here. To get country chef Lee Ann Miller’s Amish Buttermilk Pancake recipe click here. The jewelry Kenny highlighted is from Howard’s Jewelry.