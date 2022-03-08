Kenny competes in a ‘virtual’ battle room

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a new addition at Boss Pro-Karting in Cleveland. The popular entertainment destination known for its high-speed performance karting and ax throwing facilities has built the 1st virtual battle room in Ohio. It’s a ‘free roam arena scale virtual reality battle room’ where you can test your skills. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put on a pair of virtual goggles and gave it a try. To learn more about the virtual battle room at Boss Pro-Karting click here.

