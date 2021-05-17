Kenny checks out restorations at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The staff at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been busy finishing up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the historic mansion and walked through the beautiful gardens to see some of the updates. Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the historic home is listed as a national U.S. landmark. Click here to learn more about Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

