Kenny checks out rare artifacts in new display at Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has a fascinating exhibit open to visitors called “Stories from Storage”. It’s a special collection of ‘hidden gems’ that have been taken out of the vault by curators. Many of the items are in need of repair, but each item has a fascinating story that is shared by museum curators. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the museum and checked out a few of the seldom seen works of art and learned the fascinating stories behind each item. To learn more about this rare exhibit and get ticket information click here.