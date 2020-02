Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Beacon is the 1st residential high-rise to be built in downtown Cleveland since 1974. The new property is located on Euclid Avenue and offers a variety of floor plans, a wellness room, a rooftop dog park and rooftop sky deck and lounge. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton took a tour of The Beacon to see everything the new downtown living option offers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video