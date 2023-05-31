KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new exhibit recently opened at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland. It’s called ‘Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects’ and it showcases 14 nature-themed sculptures made out of Lego’s and the creations are scattered throughout the beautiful grounds of the Holden Arboretum. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and you can click here to learn more.
Kenny checks out connection between Mother Nature & LEGO’S at the Holden Arboretum
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
