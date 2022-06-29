WESTLAKE ( WJW) Hot! Hot! Hot! Whether you like it super spicy or mild, Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake is serving up mouth-watering chicken made for any palate!

Kenny Crumpton checked back in with the popular eatery, which also has a location in Strongsville, to see what’s new on the menu and to learn more about their mission to help those needing employment.

Their owner told us they help those who have a history with the Justice System, as well individuals who experienced homelessness.

Read the menu and find out more on their story here.

Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake is celebrating 8 years in business this year. Congratulations to them!