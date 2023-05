LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re looking for a place to spend the night or to host a party, Chateau de Charleston in Lorain might be for you.

The owners spent six years meticulously redoing the home on W. 9th St.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got to check it out on Tuesday during FOX 8 News in the Morning.

For more information, click here.