Jungle Terry & Urban Kenny slink into Morning Show set

[ooyala player_id="b248f00b9d6e4d7ba21cbc796a85f61c" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="hvZXE6LAucDf6RdQ6h18j_W_oNxg" code="NkODI2ajE6sOUmVRTfu3j5YV31X3NNzV"] CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Beacon is the 1st residential high-rise to be built in downtown Cleveland since 1974. The new property is located on Euclid Avenue and offers a variety of floor plans, a wellness room, a rooftop dog park and rooftop sky deck and lounge. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton took a tour of The Beacon to see everything the new downtown…