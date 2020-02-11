Live Now
Ohio Turnpike dedicates historical markers for Underground Railroad

Jungle Terry & Urban Kenny slink into Morning Show set

Kickin' It With Kenny

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio  (WJW) -- You never know what furry, prickly or slippery creatures Jungle Terry will bring to Fox 8 News in the Morning when he visits with Kenny Crumpton. Today he surprised Wayne, Kristi and Stefani with a little bit of everything

Data pix.

Data pix.

Data pix.

Data pix.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App