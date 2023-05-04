CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a jungle at Fox 8 Thursday morning!
Fox 8 friend Jungle Terry brought some critters to the studio for a hands-on lesson in animals.
And to once again plot with Kenny on ways to freak out Kristi Capel.
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a jungle at Fox 8 Thursday morning!
Fox 8 friend Jungle Terry brought some critters to the studio for a hands-on lesson in animals.
And to once again plot with Kenny on ways to freak out Kristi Capel.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now