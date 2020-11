CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Wild Winter Lights will be returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting November 17th. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton learned more about the festive event and how you can help lion conservation efforts all over the world by recycling your old holiday lights at the Zoo when you visit. Kenny also squeezed in an early morning visit at the Rhino Reserve and with baby Kendi, the zoo's newest giraffe.