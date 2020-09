WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — It reminds you of an episode of the show ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’, but in fact this beautiful luxury resort is only about one hour away from Cleveland in Warren, Ohio. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured The Grand Resort and learned how a visit can include not only a beautiful guest room, but top notch golf, an indoor and outdoor pool, a cigar room and gourmet food.

