CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are your taste buds ready for a new culinary experience?

It’s the 17th year for Cleveland Restaurant Week and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases a few of the independent restaurants participating.

Cleveland Restaurant Week runs through November 18th with special three-course, prix fixe $39 dinners created by over 30 locally-owned, independent restaurants.

Click here to see the list of participating restaurants and the special Cleveland Restaurant Week menus.