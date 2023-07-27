KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Rare and antique tractors are rolling into the 52nd annual Historical Engine Society Antique Power Exhibition July 28-30 at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. It’s the biggest tractor show in Northeast Ohio and this year’s show has an emphasis on pre-World War II tractors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a preview. To learn more click here.

