KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Rare and antique tractors are rolling into the 52nd annual Historical Engine Society Antique Power Exhibition July 28-30 at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. It’s the biggest tractor show in Northeast Ohio and this year’s show has an emphasis on pre-World War II tractors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a preview. To learn more click here.
It’s a tractor lovers paradise rolling into Lake Metroparks Farmpark
by: Kenny Crumpton
