CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jungle Terry got everyone in the Halloween spirit, including Kenny Crumpton, when he brought some of his spooky and creepy friends to the Fox 8 studio. Students from Cleveland’s Campus International School joined in the festivities. The students were dressed as characters from their favorite books and also had the chance to trick-or-treat with Wayne, Kristi, Stefani and Todd. Click here to learn more about Jungle Terry.

